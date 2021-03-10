DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $344.37 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $157,911.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $344.37 or 0.00617392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 107,118 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.