Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

