Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Discovery worth $52,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

