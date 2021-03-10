Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading Down 6.3%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $63.01. Approximately 16,965,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,091,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,399,040.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

