Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Up 5.7%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.01. 17,277,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 6,869,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

