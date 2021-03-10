DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.