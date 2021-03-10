DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

