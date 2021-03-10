Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.55 ($48.88) and last traded at €41.80 ($49.18). 5,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.90 ($49.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

