Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.80

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 186855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

