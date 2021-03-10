DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

