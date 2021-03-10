DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,002. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

