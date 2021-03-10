Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0557 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.16 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00356558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,701,930,724 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

