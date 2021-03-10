Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 1,257.7% in February

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, an increase of 1,257.7% from the February 11th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dogness (International) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 620,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,648. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

