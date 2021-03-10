Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Hits $331.27 on Major Exchanges

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $16.40 million and $559,735.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $331.27 or 0.00590142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00544483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074685 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,508 tokens. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

