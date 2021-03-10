Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $75,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

