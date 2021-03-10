Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. 15,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

