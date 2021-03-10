Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

