Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.04

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and traded as high as $40.01. Dollarama shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 1,221 shares traded.

DLMAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

