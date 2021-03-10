Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DOM traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 339.60 ($4.44). 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 334.73. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 177.47.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

