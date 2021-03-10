Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

DOMO traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 1,341.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Domo by 140.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

