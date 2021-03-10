Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0126

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $160,998.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

