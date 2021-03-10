Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Sells $592,041.15 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 1,098,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,131. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

