Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $133.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

