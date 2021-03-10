Dovu (DOV) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $952.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00054043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.00753862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,812,517 tokens. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

