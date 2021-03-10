DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $496,972.01 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. DPRating has a total market cap of $496,972.01 and $26,448.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

