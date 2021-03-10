DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.04.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $23,286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $56,315,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 233,983 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,739,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

