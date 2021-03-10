DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,771 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of DraftKings worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

