DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $85.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $17,171,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

