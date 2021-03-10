DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $69.29. Approximately 36,204,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 16,871,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

