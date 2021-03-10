Dragon Coins Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $478.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.00730323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00039021 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.