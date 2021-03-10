Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 5,861.4% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Shares of LYL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 6,621,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.