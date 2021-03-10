DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 452,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 304,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 92.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.