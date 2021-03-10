Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE DRM traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,175. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.14.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

