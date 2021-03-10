DREP (DREP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.10 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 63% higher against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and $13.10 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00728576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038776 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,987,551,497 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,715,796 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

