Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading Up 7.2%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,424,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,146,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.