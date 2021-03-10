DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Cap of $26.93 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

