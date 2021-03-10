DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

