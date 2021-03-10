DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE DTF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

