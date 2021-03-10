DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 1,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.