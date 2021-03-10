DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $13,144.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005729 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

