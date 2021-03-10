Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading Up 7.1%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 827,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 898,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -411.55.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $2,089,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

