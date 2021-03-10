Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.72 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $57.72 million and $1.95 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

