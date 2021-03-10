Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Tops $56.91 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $56.91 million and $2.04 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00501942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

