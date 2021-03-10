Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00501154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00067176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.19 or 0.00533089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075806 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

