DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Tops $89.25

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for $89.25 or 0.00167045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $92.26 million and $2.93 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,715 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

