Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts have commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ducommun by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.