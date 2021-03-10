Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.20

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 2730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

