Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of DPG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 181,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,888. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

