Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.05

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

About Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

