Dusk Network Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $109.82 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.